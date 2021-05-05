 

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested two people in connection with the 2017 murder of Christopher Lane.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury returned indictments on charges that include first degree murder against Timothy Labrone Williams and Matthew Kenneth Bryan in connection with the case.

Bryan was served the indictment while in the Montgomery County Jail on unrelated charges. Williams was arrested on April 22 in Spring, TX, by U.S. Marshals and returned to Clarksville.

On Nov. 7, 2017, Clarksville Police responded to a call just after 10 p.m. for a shooting in progress at 312 Hundred Oaks Drive. When they arrived, they found Lane, who had been shot in the torso area. He died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation showed there were four people inside the house when two armed men entered through an open back door. There was a confrontation inside the home, at which time, there were multiple shots fired. The armed men took items from inside the home and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Williams and Bryan have been charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and attempted robbery.

Police said additional arrests are expected in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Keenan Carlton at 931-648-0656, ext. 5172.

 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 
 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.