CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested two people in connection with the 2017 murder of Christopher Lane.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury returned indictments on charges that include first degree murder against Timothy Labrone Williams and Matthew Kenneth Bryan in connection with the case.

Bryan was served the indictment while in the Montgomery County Jail on unrelated charges. Williams was arrested on April 22 in Spring, TX, by U.S. Marshals and returned to Clarksville.

On Nov. 7, 2017, Clarksville Police responded to a call just after 10 p.m. for a shooting in progress at 312 Hundred Oaks Drive. When they arrived, they found Lane, who had been shot in the torso area. He died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation showed there were four people inside the house when two armed men entered through an open back door. There was a confrontation inside the home, at which time, there were multiple shots fired. The armed men took items from inside the home and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Williams and Bryan have been charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and attempted robbery.

Police said additional arrests are expected in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Keenan Carlton at 931-648-0656, ext. 5172.