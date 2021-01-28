MUG - William Harvey Ellis - 1/28/21
 

William Harvey Ellis has been charged by Clarksville Police with the 2017 murder of Marcellus Flynn.

 
 Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville police arrested a suspect in the 2017 murder of Marcellus Flynn, police said on Thursday.

William Harvey Ellis, aka Streetz, was identified the suspect death of Flynn. The murder warrant was obtained on Tuesday and served on Ellis who is in the Montgomery County Jail on other unrelated charges.

Police responded to a call of a shooting on April 13, 2017. Officers found Flynn with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Tennova Medical Center where he died.

Anyone with additional information should contact police at 931-896-3824 or 931-648-0656, ext. 5172.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.