CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville police arrested a suspect in the 2017 murder of Marcellus Flynn, police said on Thursday.
William Harvey Ellis, aka Streetz, was identified the suspect death of Flynn. The murder warrant was obtained on Tuesday and served on Ellis who is in the Montgomery County Jail on other unrelated charges.
Clarksville Police say department resources are stretched thin with five unsolved homicide investigations in just nine months.
Police responded to a call of a shooting on April 13, 2017. Officers found Flynn with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Tennova Medical Center where he died.
Anyone with additional information should contact police at 931-896-3824 or 931-648-0656, ext. 5172.
