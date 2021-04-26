CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting on Monday morning on Treeland Court.
Police responded to the call around 9:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Treeland Court. A man was shot and taken to the hospital. Police did not know the victim’s condition.
Police have been in contact with the other person involved in the shooting. They said it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
The investigation into the shooting continues.
