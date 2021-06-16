CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police believe the person shot late Tuesday night in the area of Power Street and Walnut Street was targeted, according to a police news release.
Police responded to the shooting at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday. The victim, who was not identified, was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
Clarksville Police said the preliminary investigation shows the shooting was an isolated incident with an intended target. Police do not believe that the public is in any additional danger.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Clarksville Police Detective Michael Luebke at 931-648-0656, ext. 5645, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.
