CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are conducting a death investigation in the 200 block of Kraft Street on Sunday morning.
Police said based upon the preliminary investigation that there is no reason to believe there is a threat to the public.
The scene is being processed by the department’s Crime Scene Team.
