CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville police believe several carjackings over the weekend could be connected.
Police provided surveillance video showing two of the suspects wanted for the crimes.
In all of the cases, police said the suspects approached the victims at or near their homes. The suspects wore hoodies to cover their faces and threatened the victims with a gun.
The five carjackings occurred between Friday and Sunday.
Police think the suspects are using the stolen cars to commit other crimes, then abandoning them.
Each of the cars taken this weekend have been recovered.
If you recognize the suspects, contact Clarksville Police.
Police also remind everyone that carjackers typically strike when a person is getting in or out of their car, so be aware of your surroundings.
If you are approached by someone, give up your car and don’t put up a fight.
