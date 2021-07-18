CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are attempting to negotiate with a barricaded person after responding to a domestic call on Sunday morning.
Police responded to the call on Emerald Court between North Henderson Way and Greenspoint Drive at 5:42 a.m.
Police said the situation is isolated to one home, but they ask the public in that area to remain in their home if possible.
Sections of Emerald Court, North Henderson Way and Greenspoint Drive will be closed until the situation can be resolved.
Police are asking residents to use Barkers Mill Road to enter and exit the neighborhood instead of North Henderson Way and Greenspoint Drive.
