CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police have arrested an 18-year-old who is believed to have been involved in a robbery.
Michael Mixson was arrested in Oak Grove on a warrant for especially aggravated robbery. Police say he shot a man during a robbery earlier this month in a parking lot at 1680 Fort Campbell Blvd.
The victim was taken to Tennova and then transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was treated and then released.
