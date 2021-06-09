CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police have released photos of a black Nissan Rogue that may be involved in a May homicide on Peachers Mill Road.
Police said there was an incident on Peachers Mill Road around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 16 that led to the death of Kahilil Robinson, 20. Robinson was shot and killed in the area of Peachers Mill Road and Henry Place Boulevard.
Police believe a newer black Nissan Rogue may have been involved. The car was last observed turning right onto Tiny Town Road from Peachers Mill Road after the incident.
Anyone with information about the car or homicide is asked to contact Clarksville Police Det. Keenan Carlton at 931-648-0656, ext. 5172, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip anonymously online.
