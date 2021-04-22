CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man driving a motorcycle has died after a crash on Providence Boulevard on Sunday night, Clarksville Police said.
Police said Dwight L. Carter, 55, died as a result of his injuries from the crash that occurred around 7 p.m. on Providence Boulevard near Market Street.
A F-150 extended cab truck driven by Stanley Cliff, 63, left the scene after the crash.
Police were able to locate the truck on Tuesday and identify Cliff as the driver.
Police said several warrants have been filed against Cliff as a result of the crash. Charges include aggravated assault, leaving the scene with death, leaving the scene with damage, reckless endangerment, vehicular homicide, duty to give information, failure to yield causing crash and immediate notice of accident.
