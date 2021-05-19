CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts has proposed a 20-cent property tax increase to fund Tier 1 of the Transportation 2020+ Strategy designed to overcome Clarksville’s pressing transportation improvement needs.
Pitts presented the preliminary 2022 budget on Monday and asked the City Council to support and fund the first phase of the transportation and road improvement strategy presented in February after 18 months of analysis and planning by an internal study team.
“The Transportation 2020+ Strategy was prepared to set our priorities for streets, sidewalks, greenways and public transportation for the near future and beyond,” Pitts said in a news release. “we need a roadmap that we commit to follow, even as we move through elections and personnel changes. Otherwise, we’ll never get where we need to go.”
Read the Transportation 2020+ Strategy
The 20-cent property tax increase will provide around $6.9 million per year to address the city’s critical transportation infrastructure needs.
Clarksville current tax rate is $1.0296, which the city said is a point of pride but also a constraining factor as the city deals with rapid growth and traffic and mobility needs.
The proposed property tax rate of $1.23 per $100 of assessed value will provide needed resources to start solving the city’s most pressing transportation problems. The average home in Clarksville is valued at $166,998. At the proposed rate of $1.23, that homeowner would pay an additional $83.67 per year.
Since February, the plan has been the subject of intense review by the County and the community. Dozens of citizens completed an online survey about the plan and results indicated some 64% of citizens said they support or might support it while 36% said they definitely do not support it.
Projects included in Tier 1 of the strategy include:
- Rossview Road Improvement/Dunbar Road Realignments
- Whitfield Road Widening/101st-Needmore Intersection
- Tylertown/Oakland Road Impovements
- Spring Creek Parkway
- Exit 1 Traffic Signals & Ramp/Lighting & Slip Lane
- Needmore Road/Boy Scout Road to Tiny Town Road/Phase 1
- Memorial Extension/Old Farmers Road/Trough Springs Road
- Tiny Town Road/10 Foot Multi-Use Path
- Greenwood Ave/Edmondson Ferry Sidewalks
- Jordan Road Sidewalk/5 Foot Sidewalks
- North Senseney Circle/Barkers Mill School Sidewalks
- Highway 48/13 Sidewalk/Crosswalks
- Main Transit Station/Relocation
Tier 1 calls for spending $202.19 million on 13 priority roadway, sidewalk and transit improvements. One project, a relocated $10 million transit center for the city’s bus system, would be funded with federal dollars and is not included in the borrowing schedule. The city has authorized $41.3 million already, but not yet borrowed for several Tier 1 projects already underway.
After subtracting expected grants and prior allocations, the plan envisions borrowing $167 million using General Obligation bond issues in varying amounts from 2022 through 2026 to fund completion of Tier 1 projects. Twelve of the projects are scheduled to be finished by the end of 2026 and one – the new transit center – is expected to be completed in 2028.
The proposed tax rate of $1.23 per $100 of assessed value would still be lower than current rates in several comparable cities such as Chattanooga ($2.277), Knoxville ($2.4638) and Murfreesboro ($1.2894).
Pitts said Clarksville’s tax rate has not been higher than $1.24 since 2011.
“Our tax rate has been stable,” Pitts said in a news release. “Ours certainly is not a record of out-of-control taxation.”
Pitts said tax relief and tax freeze programs limit the tax impact on many low-income residents. For tax year 2020, some 3,244 city residents qualified and another 656 disabled veterans applied for tax relief. Another 690 qualified for tax freeze in 2020.
“No one likes higher taxes, but we face a tough situation. We have an urgent need to improve transportation infrastructure to prevent gridlock, ensure mobility options and provide safe roads,” Pitts old the Council Monday night. “We need increased revenue, and it must be dedicated to these long-planned and necessary road improvements. We need to see this new revenue for what it is – a vital investment in our community’s future.”
The preliminary budget released to Council on Friday calls for General Fund expenditures of $122,414,689 and revenues of $121,172,188, with an ending fund balance in June 2022 of almost $25 million. It proposes a 2.5% general wage increase for all employees effective October 2021.
The new budget creates one new position for the police department and one position for the legal department.
The budget will be reviewed by city department leaders at a series of City Council standing committee meetings and formally presented to the Council for a work session on June 15. A formal public hearing and first reading is scheduled for a special session at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17. The second reading and final vote is set for a meeting on June 22.
