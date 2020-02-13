CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police Service Dog Leo, who is nine years old, has been approved for retirement through a resolution last week by the Clarksville Mayor and City Council.
Leo has been a part of the Clarksville Police Department since October 2012. He was dual trained for patrol activities and narcotics detection.
During his seven years of service, Leo patrolled on a daily basis with over 800 deployments and 2,000 finds, encompassing everything from small amounts of drugs to several pounds of marijuana. He also located instruments used during commission of crimes, searched buildings and tracked suspects trying to elude police. He was also utilized to provide demonstrations to the public, highlighting the capabilities and value of K9 in law enforcement.
Leo provided loyal service to his first handler, Officer Mark Wilson, as well as his current handler, Officer Gary Mefford. Mefford and Leo have been partners for four years.
In retirement, Leo will continue to live with Mefford and enjoy being just a spoiled dog after years of dedicated service to the community, according to a police department release.
Mefford will have a new K9 partner, Chase, who will be patrolling once training is complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.