CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - According to Clarksville Police, a 10-year-old girl riding a bicycle was injured after a hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon.
The unidentified girl was riding her bicycle in the area of Sikorsky Lane and Raven Road around 1:30 p.m. Police said she was struck by a vehicle that may have been a red SUV. According to police, the child's father took his daughter to the hospital where she is reported to be in serious but stable condition.
"I don't know why you would hit a child and run," Christopher Hernandez said. "My daughter came in telling me her sister was hit by a car, and I said 'What!' So, I jumped out, ran outside, tried to see what was going on."
The word spread quickly. Neighbors such as Aubrey Warnick even brought balloons and treats to comfort the family.
"Kids are out all the time, and it touched me because I dealt with kids that have had injuries like this for this same reason in the hospital. So, I lost it. I started crying," Warnick said.
Hernandez is hoping someone will come clean.
"Just turn yourself in. You are making it harder on yourself by not coming forward, " Hernandez said.
Anyone with information or additional video footage should contact Officer Headley, 931-648-0656, ext. 5683.
