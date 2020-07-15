CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Gas & Water has temporarily closed the North Service Center on Wednesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Under procedures outlined by the City’s Health & Safety Manager based on federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the center was closed, contact tracing was performed and employees are being tested and quarantined pending test results.
The building, located at 2015 Fort Campbell Blvd., is being professionally cleaned and disinfected.
Plexiglas dividers were in use at the center, social distancing was being practiced and employees were wearing face masks during work hours.
While the service center is closed, all customer service operations will be conducted weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Madison Street Service Center, 2215 Madison St.
Customers can pay their bills online, by phone at 931-645-7400, by regular mail with the customer bill and at the drop box located at 2215 Madison St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.