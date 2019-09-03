CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville city street department worker was killed Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run pedestrian accident involving a tractor-trailer.
According to the city, the worker was a man in his 30s, and was on-duty around 10:45 a.m. at the corner of Riverside Drive and College Street when he was struck by the tractor-trailer turning from Riverside Drive onto College Street.
The victim died at the scene.
Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer did not stop. Police are following leads to locate the driver and vehicle.
"It's a sad day for us at the City of Clarksville," Mayor Joe Pitts said in a news release. "We lost a valued member of our employee family, and someone lost a husband, a son and a father. We are all full of grief today."
Police ask that anyone with information about the crash or any witnesses to contact Officer Larry Harris at 931-648-0656, ext. 5251, call the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip anonymously by clicking here.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
