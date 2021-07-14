CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s been seen many times across the Midstate: visitors passing through the area decide to live here full time.

The City of Clarksville is seeing it first-hand with a group of temporary residents. Only these have worn out their welcome.

You know them by their waddle and their wade in the water.

During the warmest months, Middle Tennessee’s most dependable part-time resident rests its weary wings here.

Clarksville places predator decoys to battle geese population at park Liberty Park in Clarksville is a lovely place to take the family out for a picnic and enjoy nature. However, maintenance crews say there are too many geese making the park a permanent home. To tackle the issue, they are putting out decoy predators that ward off the birds.

But instead of mass migration, these geese are staying in one location and a group of several hundred have chosen Clarksville as their full-time home.

“They reproduce, and so, there’s a lot of them,” said Clarksville Park and Recreation’s Ryan Sample, describing the influx of geese. “The environment is a natural habitat for them. They have no natural predators here and they just come here and they stay.”

But these residents leave dirty deposits, the kind that costs the city money.

On Wednesday they unveiled a new plan: a menagerie of predators to scare them away. A coyote, fox and alligator.

“The birds go to the water to get away from predators. If they feel like there’s something threatening them in the water, maybe they’ll move away from this area,” said Sample.

But their biggest enabler is us.

When people feed them, they produce more waste and, eventually, they feel like they own the place.

“Sometimes there will be droves of them. They’ll cross over and you cannot drive. They will hoard the streets. You cannot get past them,” said Aida Summers, who was visiting Liberty Park on Wednesday.

“If they’re on the path, they kind of just look at your as you go by. They don’t necessarily move all the time,” said Sample. “They’re not the easiest to maneuver around, especially when they’re in a big – uh …”

Gaggle. That’s the name for a group of geese.

Next time you visit Liberty Park, follow the sign’s instructions – “Please don’t feed the geese.”

The city is saying the equivalent of “You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.”

A goose produces one pound of waste each day. When they’re fed by humans, it increases to about four pounds of waste.