CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Terrifying moments during a morning commute were caught on camera.

"If it wasn't a busy road, he probably would of shot me," said Fort Campbell Sgt. Edward Taylor.

Taylor's dashboard camera video is clear. First you see the driver ahead of Taylor hit the breaks.

"After he break-checked me I went around him and I guess he got mad," said Taylor.

Next, he used his truck to block Taylor. Then he got out of his truck and pulled a gun.

"I was just more in shock than anything especially at 5:00 in the morning on a Monday," said Taylor.

It happens more than you might think.

Clarksville Police said in 2019 it had a total of 48 road rage incidents, 22 involved people swerving or ramming their cars into others, 17 involved people using foul language or obscene hand gestures. Six road rage drivers threw trash and four pulled guns.

"You don't know what lengths they're willing to go, so you're better off just getting out of the area,' said Clarksville Police spokesman Jim Knoll.

Police tracked down the alleged gunman, Charles Jones, using his license plate number, which was recorded on the video.

Meanwhile Taylor is breathing a sigh of relief.

"Somebody like that needs to be off the streets. Honestly, if you want to pull a gun out at 5 in the morning over road rage, that's just unacceptable anywhere I feel like," said Taylor. 

Jones was charged with aggravated assault.

 
 

Reporter

Carley Gordon

