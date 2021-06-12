HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - A car fire on Interstate 24 heading west is causing traffic delays.
Fire crews at the scene have multiple lane closures. The car fire is near mile marker 90 and started around 4:00 p.m.
Stay tuned with News4 for updates.
Producer for News4. A California transplant, Marshall uses west coast sunshine to shed light on Nashville's breaking news.
