CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a body was recovered from the Cumberland River Monday afternoon near the Smith Branch Boat Ramp.
Barge crews reported seeing a body in the river around 3:25 pm. Units were dispatched to both sides of the river while the barge crew maintained a visual on the body and assisted in the recovery.
The body will be sent to the medical examiner for positive identification.
