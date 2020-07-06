CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Dannelle Whiteside as interim president, effective Aug. 10, in a called meeting held on Monday.
On June 18, Sam Houston State University named Dr. Alisa White, Austin Peay’s current president, as its only finalist in its presidential search. If confirmed by the Texas State University System Board or Regents, White will assume her new role at Sam Houston in early August.
“Several outstanding candidates were considered for the interim presidency and Dannell was the board’s consensus pick,” Board of Trustees Chairman Mike O’Malley said in a news release. “Dannelle’s background and experience makes her an excellent choice for this critical time in the University’s history.”
Whiteside has served APSU as Vice President for Legal Affairs, General Counsel and Secretary to the Board since 2017. Prior to coming to Austin Peay, Whiteside served as General Attorney for the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights, General Counsel for the Tennessee State Board of Education and District Policy Advisor for Metro Nashville Public Schools.
The board also announced a zero tuition increase for the 2020-21 academic year.
“We know that many of our students have been impacted financially in recent months due to COVID-19,” Mitch Robinson, vice president for Finance and Administration, said in a news release. “We are doing all that we can to keep the cost of obtaining a degree as low as possible while not sacrificing educational quality. This is the second straight year that APSU has had the lowest tuition and mandatory fee increase of public universities in Tennessee.”
The University plans to return to face-to-face classes in the Fall, with classes beginning Aug. 24.
