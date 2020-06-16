CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Austin Peay State University recently announced changes to the university's academic calendar for the Fall 2020 semester.
In-person and online classes will begin on Aug. 24. Under the new calendar, classes will also meet on Oct. 12-13, previously designated as fall break, and the semester's last day of face-to-face instruction will be Wednesday, Nov. 25. After the Thanksgiving holiday, the university will transition fully to remote learning for the semester's final assignments and exams.
“This fall, students will be able to participate in curricular and co-curricular activities with each other and faculty,” Dr. Karen Meisch, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, said in a news release. “They’ll be able to be together, have study groups and ask questions. We can do this while mitigating risk with social distancing and masks. Our goal is to follow the Tennessee Pledge and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, while also providing as rich a college experience as possible.”
The University will remain open and completely operational as normal until the end of the semester on Dec. 11. This will allow students their normal access to academic buildings, the library, student services and other programs during this time.
These changes do not apply to the Fall I or Fall II terms at Austin Peay’s Fort Campbell Center.
By eliminating fall break and the Nov. 25 holiday, the University will not lose any days of potential face-to-face instruction for the fall semester. The move will actually extend the amount of time students have to prepare for their final exams or final projects.
When students return to Austin Peay in late August, they will attend a mix of in-person, online and high-flex classes that make use of several remote learning options. Some classrooms will be reduced to 50% capacity, to allow for social distancing, while other classes will meet in larger venues not traditionally used for instructional purposes.
Some classes might meet in-person for every session, and others might make use of recorded lectures, online tools and face-to-face components. Each class will be different, based on the needs of each discipline, the needs of the student and the instructor.
The university will increase online course options for the fall to accommodate students who want remote options, and it will offer courses with face-to-face components for students who want to pursue in-person classes.
The university is also looking at adding more outdoor learning spaces through the use of tents, tables and other options. This will help with airflow and social distancing.
Austin Peay, like universities across the country and state, will follow federal guidelines and the Tennessee Pledge for Higher Education Institutions. Students, faculty and staff will be required to observe the CDC’s distancing guidelines, and face coverings must be worn in enclosed areas, such as classrooms.
Click for information on APSU’s response to the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.