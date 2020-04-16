CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Austin Peay State University announced Thursday it is waiving standardized test requirements - the ACT, SAT and GRE - for any student applying for undergraduate and graduate admission this summer and fall.

The university enacted the measure in repsonse to the COVID-19 pandemic. The university adopted the new test-optional admission policy because of the many challenges potential students now face amid state and local shelter-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines.

"We know students are anxious about how they'll meet certain admissions criteria during a time when they're required to stay at home," Austin Peay President Dr. Alisa White said in a statement. "We created this new policy to remove some of that anxiety. instead of requiring these test scores, our admissions team will take a holistic look at each application to ensure a student is fully prepared to succeed as a Gov."

Potential students still need to meet the university's other admission requirements, such as having a 2.75 high school GPA or higher.

