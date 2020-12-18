CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Austin Peay State University expects to administer up to 25,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in the coming months to university students, employees and their families, according to a news release.
The university plans to open a new clinical laboratory on Jan. 4 on campus that will help university healthcare workers deliver quicker, more accurate COVID-19 testing and results.
Austin Peay will be one of the vaccination pods in Montgomery County, said Dr. Heather Phillips, director of the university’s new clinical lab.
“We would not only vaccinate the Austin Peay affiliates – the students, staff and faculty – but we would also be responsible for vaccinating their family members,” Phillips said in a news release.
The clinical lab has an “ultra-freeze” freezer, which is necessary to store the Pfizer vaccine.
“(Montgomery County Public Health Director Joey Smith) asked if the university would be willing to help not only store the vaccine for the Clarksville community, but if we would also be willing to vaccinate part of the community,” Phillips said.
Phillips is hiring a nursing staff and developing a schedule to support the effort.
The university has set up a SARS-CoV-2 testing lab at Boyd Health Services on campus to perform PCR testing. SARS-CoV-2 (novel coronavirus) is the virus that causes COVID-19. PCR (nasal swab) testing is the gold standard of coronavirus detection.
“The PCR method is where we’re looking for a little, unique snippet of RNA,” Phillips said. “If (a patient) has that little snippet that tells me they have the virus. This method is close to 100% accurate as science will allow us to get, 99.999% accurate.”
Until the new clinic opens, Austin Peay will provide the current COVID-19 testing 7 a.m.-noon every weekday except on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Austin Peay has administered more than 5,600 COVID-19 tests so far this fall.
