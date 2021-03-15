CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Austin Peay State University officials have announced the university will return to pre-pandemic class formats this summer. University officials also intent for Austin Peay to return to predominantly face-to-face classes this fall.
“Things are already beginning to come back,” said Dr. Maria Cronley, Austin Peay’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, in a news release. “We will be offering summer classes that mirror our summer offerings prior to COVID. We have set our fall class schedules, which also reflect pre-COVID class offerings with mostly face-to-face classes.”
Pre-registration for summer and fall classes opens on March 22. Students can expect the tradition class offerings that the university used before the COVID-19 pandemic forced Austin Peay and other universities online last spring. Open registration starts March 27.
With all sports playing this spring, Austin Peay is already showing signs of getting back to normal. Students have made clear that they want traditional college experiences and face-to-face learning.
“We have proven we can hold these events in a safe manor for our campus and local community,” said Austin Peay President Michael Licari in a news release. “There are mountains of data that show students do much better if they have engaging campus activities in class and on campus.
“Having just arrived, I’ve been impressed at the University’s COVID efforts. The campus community has done a fantastic job working toward restoring those aspects to campus, and I look forward to a traditional campus experience for our students this fall.”
The school said all decisions about the fall semester depend on the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but university officials believe they proved last fall that the university can effectively host classes on campus.
University officials launched aggressive test and trace tactics and encouraged everyone to complete daily health screenings and scan building QR codes to enhance contact tracing. The university also used mask requirements and physical distancing in classrooms to help fight virus spread.
These strategies allowed Austin Peay to offer face-to-face, hybrid and remote classes through the fall and spring semesters.
“Austin Peay drastically outperformed every other public higher education institution in Tennessee in keeping positive case counts low,” said Lynn Fisher, the university’s emergency management director, in a news release. “Our highest single-day case count between Aug. 24 and Dec. 1 was 43, which is amazing because we had several thousand people on campus every day.”
This spring the university opened an in-house, state-of-the-art testing lab. The university also has opened an on-campus vaccination site. Both are free and open to the community.
“Typically our lab covers about 20% of the tests completed in Montgomery County every day,” Fisher said. “We are the first higher education institution in the state approved to work directly with a (local) health department to support the public efforts.”
University admissions representatives will hold enrollment events at Wendy’s restaurant locations across Middle Tennessee. Potential students can enroll at the events from 3:30-6 p.m. Here are the dates and locations of the events:
- March 23: 2603 West End Ave., Nashville
- March 25: 3131 Dickerson Road, Nashville
- April 8: 7104 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
- April 13: 551 Donelson Pike, Nashville
- April 15: 802 Vantage Way Court, Nashville
- April 20: 4843 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
- April 22: 168 E. Main St., Hendersonville
- April 27: 1315 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.