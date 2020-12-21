CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Austin Peay’s Board of Trustees named Dr. Michael Licari as the university’s 11th president during a special meeting held on Monday.
Licari currently serves as provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at Indiana State University.
“I am confident that the APSU Board of Trustees has chosen an outstanding 11th president in Dr. Michael Licari,” said Mike O’Malley, chair of the search committee and chair of APSU’s Board of Trustees, in a news release. “He is an experienced and proven leader who will help guide the institution with distinction and a spirit of innovation in the years to come.”
Dr. Alisa White left Austin Peay in August to assume the presidency of Sam Houston State University in Texas.
The university appointed a Presidential Search Committee and narrowed down a list of highly qualified to three finalists – Licari, Dr. Jaime Taylor, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Marshall University and Dannelle Whiteside, interim president of Austin Peay who previously served as the university’s vice president for legal affairs.
“On the heels of a successful process that began more than four months ago, I would like to thank my colleagues on the presidential search committee for their exceptional work during extraordinary times,” said O’Malley. “We considered over 100 talented applicants from across the country for Austin Peay’s presidency. A detailed search profile was developed with broad input from all of the university’s constituent groups. Thoughtful consideration was given to candidates’ CVs and letters of interest. The committee conducted first- and second-round interviews and spoke with references to learn more about our leading candidates. From that extensive due diligence emerged three finalists, all gifted in their own ways. It was evident during their campus visits and interviews that all three finalists were exceptional.”
As provost at Indiana State, Licari oversees all academic functions of that university as well as enrollment management and university marketing. This includes 34 academic departments housed in five colleges – Arts & Sciences, Health & Human Services, the Scott College of Business, Bayh College of Education and the College of Technology.
