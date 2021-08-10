CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Beginning Wednesday, Austin Peay State University will reinstate a mask requirement for the campus’ indoor facilities, President Mike Licari announced on Tuesday in an email to faculty, staff and students.

“We made this decision after consulting current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for higher education institutions and after discussions with members of the APSU community,” Licari said in the email.

Masks will not be required to be worn outside, in private officers, individual study/practice rooms or in residence halls.

“With cases increasing throughout our region, and as we approach the start of the semester, this serves as a reminder that the best defense against COVID-19 and its variants is a vaccine,” Licari said in a statement.

Austin Peay continues to provide COVID-19 PCR testing to the Austin Peay community from 7 a.m.-noon Monday-Thursday in the drive-thru around the Ard Building. Walk-up testing is also available.

COVID-19 vaccines also are available by appointment from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday afternoons. If that vaccination time is not accommodating, the Boyd Health Services team will try to work with individuals to get a more convenient time.

