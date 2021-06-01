CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Austin Peay State University announced Tuesday it has ended its year-long requirement that individuals socially distance and wear facemasks on campus.
The university originally developed its COVID-19 protocols last year in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines at the time.
Recently, the CDC updated its guidelines to say, “Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing.”
Because of those updated federal guidelines, Austin Peay moved from operating at a “moderate” risk level to operating under a “normal” risk level.
“For some of you, today’s announcement will come as a relief, while others may feel anxious about the future,” Austin Peay president Michael Licari said in a campus email. “In the last several months, Austin Peay and Montgomery County have administered tens of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines, and I strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”
Vaccines will continue to be available on campus through Boyd Health Services.
The CDC recommends individuals who are not yet vaccinated continue wearing a mask and engage in social distancing.
“Today marks a major step forward for Austin Peay and our community, and I appreciate everyone’s hard work over the last year as we confronted this global pandemic,” Licari said in a news release. “I especially want to thank the COVID Command Team and everyone who assisted with our testing and vaccination sites. These efforts resulted in more than 4,000 vaccination doses.”
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and health insurance is not required.
