CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted on charges that included attempted murder was arrested on Sunday in Montgomery County.
Thomas Reynolds, 36, was arrested in Montgomery County around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
He was wanted in Stewart County on charges of domestic assault, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm and attempted second degree murder.
A clerk at the Dollar General on Dover Road called 911 on Sunday after observing Reynolds purchase a wig, hat, jeans, shirt, food and hygiene products. Shortly afterward a homeowner in the area called 911 after noticing a suspicious man running into the wooded area behind their house.
“Teamwork between multiple law enforcement agencies and the public lead to the successful capture of Reynolds,” said Montgomery County Sheriff’ John Fuson. “I especially want to thank the public for their reporting and support while we worked to apprehend Reynolds.”
Reynolds was booked into the Stewart County Jail. His bond was set at $127,500.
The Stewart County attempted homicide suspect is in custody. Thank you to the public and responding agencies for their assistance in apprehending Thomas Reynolds.— MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsotn) October 20, 2019
