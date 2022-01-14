Ashland City Road crash

Clarksville Police are investigating a two-car crash on Ashland City Road near Queens Bluff Way.

 Clarksville Police Department

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Ashland City Road is closed at Queens Bluff Way after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning involving a semi tractor-trailer.

Police said the wreck occurred around 9:35 a.m. Traffic is being diverted at Vista Lane and Old Ashland City Road.

The status of injuries in the crash are unknown, according to police.

 

