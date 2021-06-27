CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police said a shooting on College Street early Sunday morning is now a homicide investigation.
Police said at least one involved in the shooting has died.
Police reported three people were shot around 3 a.m. on the 900 block of College Street. The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment where one person died.
Police said College Street between Ninth Street and Red River Street will be closed in both directions for an extended period of time during the course of the investigation.
Police said this is an isolated incident, and the public is in no danger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.