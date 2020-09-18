CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 2-year-old that was accidently shot inside a Lincoln Street home on Tuesday has died, according to police.
Police said the shooting happened at the home around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Police reported on Friday the child had died.
Detectives believe the child located an unsecured firearm inside the home. The firearm was then accidentally discharged, causing the child's death. The investigation is continuing.
Police urge gunowners to make sure their firearms are secured and kept in a place not easily accessed by children.
