CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Profit Drive on Sunday morning.
Police said two people were taken to the hospital for treatment after the crash occurred around 11:50 a.m.
Traffic lanes will be reduced in the area while police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
