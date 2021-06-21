DOVER, TN (WSMV) - Two people are in custody after they fled from Stewart County deputies into Montgomery County on Sunday night.

The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office said Donald James Robinson and Amber Causey were both arrested on multiple charges after Robinson fled from a traffic stop with Stewart County deputies on Bagsby Hill Road around 8 p.m.

Deputies said Robinson could not produce a valid driver’s license and when a deputy attempted to run the suspect through NCIC, he sped away.

Robinson and Causey fled on Highway 79 into Montgomery County. The two people in the car appeared to throw items from the car, believed to be drugs. As they neared the Stewart/Montgomery County line, the driver started waving a weapon and pointing it at deputies. In Montgomery County, at speeds over 100 mph, the driver shot at least three times at deputies, striking the windshield of Stewart County Deputy Casey Wilburn.

Montgomery County deputies became involved in the chase and the driver shot at one of the deputy’s vehicles and ramming another Montgomery County Sheriff’s vehicle. The driver ran off the road in the are of Calvert Drive and fled on foot. Causey was taken into custody.

MUG - Amber Causey - 6/21/21 Amber Causey, 33, has been charged with tampering with evidence and possession of Schedule II drugs by Stewart County Sheriff's Office deputies.

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s K9 tracked Robinson to a nearby home where he was found with two other people.

The weapon was found, and the deputies located some meth near the area the driver and passenger were discarding items in Stewart County.

The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office said Robinson, 40, has a lengthy criminal record. He has been charged with driving on suspended/revoked license, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm during commission of dangerous felony, theft of property, three counts of aggravated assault against a first responder and two counts of evading arrest in Montgomery County. He is also expected to face additional charges in Stewart County.

Causey, 33, has been charged with tampering with evidence and possession of Schedule II drugs in Stewart County.