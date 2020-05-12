CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the deaths of two people outside a restaurant in June 2019, according to Clarksville Police.
Police said detectives and agents with the Special Operations Unit, along with assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, arrested Zachary Tablack and Jackie Davis in connection with the deaths of James Ramsey and John Allgood outside LongHorn Steakhouse.
Tablack and Davis were indicted on two counts of first degree premeditated murder and one count of reckless endangerment.
Police had been called to LongHorn Steakhouse around 8:30 p.m. on June 5 after receiving a shots fired call. Officers found two men in the parking lot who had been shot. There were 15-20 bystanders attempting to assist the gunshot victims.
Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts was inside the LongHorn Steakhouse when the shots were fired. Pitts and other witnesses blamed the shooting on motorcycle gangs.
"The actions of a few cowboys on motorcycles who deliberately sought out another human being to kill are isolated but very unnerving," Pitts said last June.
Clarksville Police confirmed last June that it was investigating motorcycle gangs in connection with the shooting.
Police said Tuesday in a news release it was still an ongoing investigation and further arrests are anticipated.
