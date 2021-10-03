CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 10-year-old girl riding a bicycle was injured after a hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon, according to Clarksville Police.
Police said the girl was riding her bicycle in the area of Sikorsky Lane and Raven Road around 1:30 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle that may have been a red SUV. The child’s father took his daughter to the hospital where she is reported to be in serious but stable condition, according to police.
Witnesses said the girl was struck by a red SUV. Police searched the area following the crash but did not find the vehicle.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify the vehicle or anyone who witnesses an SUV leaving the area. Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Officer Headley at 931-648-0656, ext. 5683. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers’ Tipsline at 931-645-8477 to submit a tip online.
