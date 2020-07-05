CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was injured during a shooting early Sunday morning on Lowes Drive.
Police said the victim was transported to the hospital after the shooting that occurred around 3 a.m. in the 2200 block of Lowes Drive. Two people were involved in the incident. The victim’s condition is not known. The other person was taken into custody by police for questioning.
Police have not released any other information about the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.