MUG - Darice Dawayne Harris - 5/22/20
 

Darice Dawayne Harris has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment by Clarksville Police. (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

 
 

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday afternoon.

Police say at around 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a call for a fight progress in the 2700 block of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. The call quickly changed to a shots fired call. 

Officers arrived on scene and found one victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital and the seriousness of the injury is unknown at this time.

Police charged Darice Dawayne Harris, 25, on Friday with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Harris and the victim sustained injuries during the incident.

Harris is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

 
 

