CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday afternoon.
Police say at around 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a call for a fight progress in the 2700 block of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. The call quickly changed to a shots fired call.
Officers arrived on scene and found one victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital and the seriousness of the injury is unknown at this time.
Police charged Darice Dawayne Harris, 25, on Friday with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Harris and the victim sustained injuries during the incident.
Harris is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.