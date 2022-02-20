CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was airlifted to a Nashville hospital after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and 101st Airborne Division Parkway on Sunday morning.
The crash occurred around 10:10 a.m. Two northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Fort Campbell Boulevard are closed during the investigation.
Police did not know the condition of the patient taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital.
Clarksville Police is asking travelers to find alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared.
Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Clarksville Police FACT Investigator Victoria Crosby at 931-648-0656, ext. 5336.
