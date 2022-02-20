Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was airlifted to a Nashville hospital after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and 101st Airborne Division Parkway on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 10:10 a.m. Two northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Fort Campbell Boulevard are closed during the investigation.

Police did not know the condition of the patient taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital.

Clarksville Police is asking travelers to find alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Clarksville Police FACT Investigator Victoria Crosby at 931-648-0656, ext. 5336.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.