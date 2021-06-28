CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - At least six people were shot over a matter of hours in Clarksville over the weekend, one of which involved a Clarksville Police officer.

The officers involved in that shooting have been placed on administrative leave as the TBI investigates the shooting, as is Clarksville Police protocol.

The officers involved had confronted a man, suspected of shooting someone on Liberty Bell Lane early Sunday morning. When they confronted him, he was holding a handgun and the officer(s) shot him, police said.

No other details have been released as the investigation continues. The suspect is expected to survive.

Neighbors in the area said hundreds of people were in the area that night attending a house party on Liberty Bell Lane.

“I’ve never seen that many people in this neighborhood,” Robert Pasionek said. “Obviously I knew there was a party going on, but I didn’t know that a person could have that many friends.”

In an unrelated shooting a couple of hours later, a man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on College Street.

Police said a man was also shot after an altercation on Union Hill Road on Saturday night.

“Of course, it concerns me,” Pasionek said. “I just think that over the years of poor upbringing of children, it’s turned society upside down.”

The officer-involved shooting was the third for Clarksville officers since May 1.

On May 8, Clarksville Police officers fatally shot Adonis Traughber, 54, who reportedly came out of a home on Hedge Apple Drive and fired shots. Officers returned fire and shot him.

On May 27, Clarksville officers shot a man on Durrett Drive after responding to a call for a “report of a suicidal male” at a home. Officers arrived and encountered Andre Luis Snyder, 33, in the backyard of a residence. Officers tried to de-escalate the issue when TBI officials said the man “fired a weapon, resulting in officers firing their weapons.” The TBI said Snyder died on May 29.

Clarksville Police said the rash of shootings is very unusual for the area, telling News4 there is no statistical data that shows an increase in violent crime.