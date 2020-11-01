CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-24 in Montgomery County on Saturday night.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a Ford F-150 truck driven by Steffen Vangough, 31, of Clarksville, was travelling west on I-24 near Exit 11 when he made a sudden lane change and struck the Nissan Sentra driven by Passion Marsh, 29, of Clarksville. The truck traveled off the road on the right side, overturning and coming to a final rest in the tree line facing north. Erin Williams, 32, a passenger in the truck, died.
