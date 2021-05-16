CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police said one person was killed and another person injured in a crash Sunday morning near the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Profit Drive.
Police said Rolando Mendez, 44, died as a result of his injuries in the three-vehicle crash around 11:50 a.m. A second person had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
