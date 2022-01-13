Clarksville crash

One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Commerce Street.

 Clarksville Police Department

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in downtown, Clarksville Police said.

Police said the crash occurred around 11:35 a.m. near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Commerce Street.

One of the drivers was set to be flown to a Nashville hospital. The driver’s condition was not known by police.

The intersection has reopened, according to police.

 

