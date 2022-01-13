CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in downtown, Clarksville Police said.
Police said the crash occurred around 11:35 a.m. near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Commerce Street.
One of the drivers was set to be flown to a Nashville hospital. The driver’s condition was not known by police.
The intersection has reopened, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.