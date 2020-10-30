Montgomery, Sumner counties extended mask mandates due to rising COVID cases

Both Montgomery and Sumner counties have extended their emergency orders and restoring the wearing of face coverings.
The order goes into effect on Friday for both counties with Sumner County's expiring on Dec. 29 and Montgomery County's expiring on Nov. 20.
The decisions come as both counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.
On Friday, Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order #54.
Today I signed an executive order that continues our state of emergency and keeps our targeted response to COVID-19 in place. pic.twitter.com/HNmoCUft5F— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) October 30, 2020
There are expectations for the wearing face-coverings outlined in the governor’s Executive Order #54:
- Within one's residence or automobile, unless transporting others for hire
- By a child twelve (12) years of age or younger
- By someone who has trouble breathing due to an underlying health condition or another bona fide medical or health-related reason for not wearing a face-covering
- By someone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face-covering without assistance
- While eating or drinking
- While outdoors, unless the person cannot substantially maintain appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person's household
- While working under conditions where appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person's household is substantially maintained
- In situations in which wearing a face-covering poses a safety or security risk
- While in a house of worship unless required by that house of worship, but wearing a face covering in such locations is strongly encouraged
- While in a voting site for the purpose of voting or administering an election, but wearing a face covering in such locations is strongly encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.