FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WSMV) - Montgomery County, Tennessee, entered into an intergovernmental support agreement Thursday with the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Campbell to provide animal control for the installation.
According to a news release, Colonel Joseph P. Kuchan, garrison commander, and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett signed the agreement at division headquarters.
The agreement is expected to save federal taxpayers more than $550,000 over the five-year term of the agreement, said Pat Appelman, director of the Directorate of Public Works.
Appelman added that the agreement also provides Montgomery County with an added revenue stream to expand their capabilities with stray animals throughout the county.
This is the first such agreement of its kind at Fort Campbell and many more are to come, he explained.
The installation and local governments have been working together on ways to partner to help each other reduce costs to benefit each other, Appelman said, with multiple agreements in development which could save Fort Campbell more than $2 million each year.
Kuchan and Durrett said they look forward to pursuing other agreements.
Durrett explained that the Montgomery County Commission had to first approve the county entering into the partnership, a measure that failed on its first attempt, but was later unanimously approved on May 13.
On July 5, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control employees will take over the Fort Campbell Stray Animal Impound Facility, its operation and the care of the post's stray animals, Appelman said.
