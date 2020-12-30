CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Montgomery County courts just told News4 that all jury trials scheduled in January and February 2021 are suspended and will be reset.
Instructions for individual judges are listed on the clerk's website as they become available, here.
Officials say that limiting access to the Courts Center is necessary to protect the public health.
