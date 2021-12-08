CLRAKSVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Montgomery County Police have taken a Richview Middle student into custody Wednesday after the student posted a threat of school violence on social media.
According to police, the student was taken into custody and charged with threat of mass violence on school property and false report.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
