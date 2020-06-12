CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Sheriff's Deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has been fired after a series of posts emerged from his social media page.
The Sheriff's Office said the office was made aware of the posts on Monday, June 8. Deputies started an internal investigation and put the deputy on administrative leave.
The Professional Standards Bureau interviewed the deputy, reviewed the facts and then presented their findings to Sheriff John Fuson on Thursday afternoon.
Sheriff Fuson then fired the deputy, effective immediately.
“It is my job to protect our citizens and enforce the law impartially and without prejudice. In order to accomplish this, I have to have confidence that our deputies share those same values,” Sheriff Fuson said. “The posts made on social media, do not reflect the character or values of this office.”
The Sheriff's Office also said social media background checks were not part of the pre-employment screening process in 2016; a more detailed background check became part of the pre-employment process in 2018.
“Had these posts been noticed then, the deputy would not have been considered for employment. In light of this incident, more resources will be added to ensure deeper social media background checks,” Sheriff Fuson said. “Hopefully together we can move forward from this incident.”
