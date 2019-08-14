CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has a new deputy with four paws and a great sniffer.
Sheriff Fuson administered the Oath of Office to K-9 Deputy Roscoe on Wednesday afternoon.
Afterwards, the new deputy signed the Oath with his paw print.
Roscoe is a 10-month-old bloodhound who weighs 80 pounds and has a nose for crime.
He was a gift to the Sheriff's Office from Tim and Katrina Goodale.
"He has already shown he is a hard worker," said his handler Sergeant Eric Trout. "We know he will fit in well here and be well-loved."
