CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding suspect(s) who burglarized a local pharmacy.
The Sheriff's Office said the burglary happened at the Medicine Shoppe on Highway 48 sometime between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
The burglar(s) forced their way through the store's front door and stole prescription medication, including narcotics, and also took property.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Greg Turner at 931-648-0611 ext. 13411.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS (8477) or visit www.P3tips.com/591. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in a crime. All callers remain anonymous.
