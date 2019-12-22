MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen.
Authorities say 19-year-old Zach Marsh was last seen Friday, Dec. 22 at around 5:30 p.m. He stands 6-feet 1-inch tall, and weighs 130 pounds. He has short brown hair, green eyes and he wears glasses.
Investigators are searching for Zach Marsh. He was last seen on 12/20/19. Marsh is 6’1 and 130 lbs with short brown hair and green eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen in a pair of jeans and a brown jacket. If you have seen him or know his whereabouts please call 911. pic.twitter.com/p8M3cJLrfB— MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsotn) December 22, 2019
Marsh was last seen wearing a pair of jeans and a brown jacket.
Anyone who sees Marsh or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
