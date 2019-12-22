Zach Marsh
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen.

Authorities say 19-year-old  Zach Marsh was last seen Friday, Dec. 22 at around 5:30 p.m. He stands 6-feet 1-inch tall, and weighs 130 pounds. He has short brown hair, green eyes and he wears glasses. 

Marsh was last seen wearing a pair of jeans and a brown jacket. 

Anyone who sees Marsh or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. 

